Holy Cross Medical Group Welcomes Pulmonologist

Holy Cross Medical Group announces the addition of pulmonologist Felix Hernandez, M.D.

Dr. Hernandez joins Holy Cross Health from Aventura Pulmonary Institute in Miami where he was director of advanced diagnostic bronchoscopy. Dr. Hernandez is also assistant professor of medicine at the Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine. He was previously associate program director of the pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship program at Aventura Hospital & Medical Center and was awarded the teaching attending of the year award for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Dr. Hernandez received a B.S. Microbiology and Immunology from University of Miami, where he was also a post-graduate research fellow at the Miller School of Medicine, Department of Psychology. He earned his M.D. from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica.